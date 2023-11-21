Wagga residents have responded with mixed reactions after Inland Rail pulled the pin on a public information session amid concerns of protest activity at the venue.
The organisation was due to host a four-hour drop-in session on the multi-billion dollar project, where it would answer questions from the community and address any concerns stemming from an extensive document, dubbed the preferred infrastructure report (PIR) on the Albury to Illabo (A2I) section, on Wednesday.
However, Inland Rail announced at 6.45pm on Tuesday it was cancelling the appointment with the public over "potential protest activity at the Wagga drop-in session."
That protest activity was expected to be against Inland Rail.
Leading up to the postponement, Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche urged the public to attend the meeting at the Wagga City Library on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to push for a bypass around the city.
On hearing of the last-minute move, Mr Roche said it was a good result for the community.
"We're happy Inland Rail postponed the forum in the preference for holding a larger [event]," he said.
"We certainly hope they send representatives along who have the ability to make decisions, because at the meeting last year, no one could answer a question and it was a waste of time," he said.
Mr Roche hopes a rescheduled forum will include "a question and answer session [and be] at a more appropriate time after working hours and in a larger venue."
But while hailing the delay as a good thing to bide more time and raise awareness of the meeting, Mr Roche believes the organisation's postponement over protest activity was "a bit of a cop out."
He said while the association is "against illegal activity", Australia is a place where "we are allowed to voice our concerns, ask questions and demand answers of government democracies."
It comes just days after fellow resident Ray Mullins began a red ribbon protest and calling for a rail bypass.
It comes amid concerns Wagga City Council could be forced to foot any level crossing upgrades at the city's two major rail-road intersections on Bourke/Docker Street and Fernleigh Road.
The Inland Rail's Response to Submissions Report, which is available online, said these two crossings "do not require modification and are not in the scope of the proposal."
"These level crossings are located on local roads and any modification considered appropriate would need to be carried out by the road authority, Wagga Council," the report said.
Mr Roche believes this is incorrect and of the opinion it is a state and federal government responsibility.
In the state government's Level Crossing Strategy Council strategic plan for 2021-2030, it outlines it's stated aim is to "eliminate level crossing where appropriate... and explore opportunities for grade separation or closing [them]."
Meanwhile, the federal government's Regional Australia Level Crossing Safety Program also supports upgrades to level crossings - but has more of a focus on low-cost, high-priority upgrades.
That program provides $180.1 million from the 2022-23 financial year to 2026-27.
"It is upon the federal and state government to remove the level crossing at Bourke Street," Mr Roche said.
Wagga resident Maureen Donlon also raised concern over the issue.
Ms Donlon said if the council has to pay for funding the level crossings, "it looks like traffic chaos forever or sting the ratepayers for the cost of overpasses or underpasses."
"It looks like our emergency services access to the city and suburbs will lead to untold risks," she said.
"It looks like customers of tradies and other businesses will be charged for the excessive travel times while they wait for yet another train to pass."
Ms Donlon said the result could also force school and public bus routes to change.
An Inland Rail spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday "all roadworks and works to level crossings which are required to be modified to accommodate double-stacked freight trains will be funded and completed by Inland Rail".
"This will occur whether the road is a state, regional or local road. There is no expectation that Council will be required to fund or undertake Inland Rail works," the spokesperson said.
"There are some level crossings on Albury to Illabo which are not within the Inland Rail scope, and no Inland Rail works are required at these locations, including the Bourke Street / Docker Street and the Fernleigh Road level crossings in Wagga."
Responding to this position, Council's director of strategy and projects Phil McMurray said of the eight vehicle crossings of the railway line in Wagga only two are level crossings, namely Fernleigh Road and Bourke Street.
"Fernleigh Road is a local road, but Bourke Street is classed as a regional road," Mr McMurray said.
"If additional and extended closures of level crossings due to Inland Rail are to adversely impact traffic in Wagga Wagga, then Council believe mitigation measures should be at the expense of the Inland Rail project due to their direct impact on the community.
"Any upgrade of the existing active/passive controls that are in place at these two crossing points are ARTC's responsibility as it is their infrastructure, and they are responsible for it in accordance with the Rail Interface Agreement. Council has no budget identified in its Long-Term Financial Plan to upgrade those crossings.
"Council will be responding as such in its response to the current DPIE exhibition period closing 6 December 2023."
