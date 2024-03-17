Relief mixes with frustration as initial works begin on Wagga bridge

A Wagga resident has expressed a mixture of relief and frustration over the future of a crumbling Wagga bridge as preliminary works get underway this week.
The ARTC will begin more than seven weeks of investigative works on the crumbling Wagga bridge, between Edward Street and Erin Street starting this Saturday.
The trouble-plagued four-lane Edmonson Street bridge, which partially collapsed in 2022 is set to be raised by 2.8 metres as part of the project.
The preliminary work will include investigating utilities involving potholing, the use of a vacuum truck and geotechnical exploration with a drill rig.
An ARTC spokesperson said the investigations will involve boreholes and other groundworks and warned residents that the works may sometimes be noisy.
"You may hear truck engines and engine noise from machines such as the drill rig used to make the boreholes," the spokesperson said.
The works will take place between 7am to 6pm on Mondays to Fridays and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.
The spokesperson said survey and testing equipment will be operated on-site, within and outside the rail corridor, during the hours noted above.
The ARTC said it will be taking several measures to manage the impact upon the Wagga community including instructing workers to keep noise to a minimum and being respectful of neighbours.
Traffic controls will also be in place, where required, until the works wrap up on April 30.
The spokesperson said the impact to local traffic will be low with "vehicle movements to be limited to moving equipment on and off the sites during the works.
The spokesperson said these investigations are "to identify and locate utilities" and do not mean approval has been granted for major construction works to begin on the Albury to Illabo section.
The ARTC said plans for that section are now awaiting approval from the NSW department of planning, housing and infrastructure.
An ARTC spokesperson confirmed funding for the bridge and the entire Albury to Illabo section was locked in last July when Inland Rail awarded Martinus Rail a $403.5 million contract to design and construct enhancement works on that section and the Stockinbingal to Parkes section also.
"[That] will see a new bridge built that can accommodate double-stacked trains," the spokesperson said.
"However, major enhancement works on the A2I section can only commence once final environmental and planning approvals have been granted by the DPHI."
Outspoken critic of the Inland Rail Project, Craig Couzens welcomed news that the Edmondson Street Bridge is still on the radar of the ARTC.
However, he also expressed concerns about the impact of the project on Wagga residents.
"I think everyone is confused about the whole disaster [of Inland Rail] that is confronting us," he said.
Mr Couzens believes the city could be divided into three in the future if something is not done.
He believes this will include the northern suburbs over the river, the southern suburbs south of the railway line, and Central Wagga north of the railway line.
Mr Couzens has previously raised pedestrian safety concerns over the planned raising of Edmondson Street Bridge, particularly for the wheelchair-bound.
In response to these concerns, the ARTC released new plans to install a separate footbridge parallel to the Edmondson Street Bridge.
While the change was somewhat welcome, Mr Couzens is not impressed that with more ramps installed in the new designs, pedestrians will now be forced to walk much further just to cross over the railway line.
Mr Couzens also previously raised concern at other proposed changes to the intersection of Edmonson and Edward streets, including the steep decline northbound traffic on Edmondson Street may have to negotiate as they approach the Sturt Highway intersection.
Last Week, Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association president Chris Roche criticised the state government for not providing $100,000 funds to repair the crumbling lane of Edmondson Street Bridge - which Labor promised if it won the state election in March 2023.
