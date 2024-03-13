Twelve months on from $100k promise, Central Wagga bridge bucks yet to show

As the first anniversary of the NSW Labor government's return to power approaches, an election promise to fix a central Wagga bridge has returned to the fore, but it appears to be crumbling at the edges - just like the bridge - according to some.
Edmondson Street bridge was partially closed off to traffic in November 2022 after the eastern side of the structure began to collapse.
In the lead up to last year's state election, the Labor Party promised $100,000 in funds to help repair the bridge if it won government.
But now, nearly 12 months on, the government has still not been forthcoming on the funds, and Wagga Residents and Ratepayers' Association president Chris Roche said that's not good enough.
"Labor promised a huge amount of money for Wagga... and not a cent has been given to the Council," Mr Roche said.
He also accused the state government of blaming the previous coalition government for "breaking promises and doing nothing."
"Now they're doing the same thing," Mr Roche said.
"Basically we the residents are just being lied to, all the time."
Others in the community are also not impressed at the ongoing state of the bridge, as reflected by a hand-made sign seen fixed to the barrier around the collapsed section this week which read "JUST FIX IT! DO! SOMETHING!"
That sign has since mysteriously disappeared.
"The sign has now been taken down. Clearly the Council is embarrassed by that sign and want it gone," he said.
Mr Roche questioned whether anyone knows what's going on with the bridge repairs.
"The association has written to the Council asking them to please explain what is going on because nothing is happening," he said.
Council would not comment on what happened to the sign.
Cr Tim Koschel has also been searching for answers on the issue, recently putting a formal request to Council staff for an update on the Edmonson Street Bridge project and status of the $100,000 funds.
In response, a Council spokesperson said it had applied for a temporary $100,000 grant to fund the repairs, however it is yet to hear back from the federal government on the outcome of that request.
The spokesperson also noted major construction works for the Inland Rail project are set to begin in March 2025, and deputy mayor Amelia Parkins said it leaves very little time between any potential temporary fix and the bridge's complete demolition.
As such, Cr Parkins said, council staff are now tossing up whether it remains feasible to repair the bridge before those demolition works begin.
"Council staff are essentially questioning whether it's worthwhile doing anything to the bridge, given the engineers say it's safe," Cr Parkins said.
She said another factor was the "unknown" cost of repairing the bridge.
"Apparently we won't know how significant the damage is and what the repair cost will be until they start demolishing parts of the bridge," she said.
"So there's a risk for the Council that the Labor government has said they will contribute $100,000, but it may be two times... [up to] 10 times that amount when it gets opened up."
Attending a local Labor branch meeting on Monday, Cr Parkins said members have put out a call to state and federal ministers to try and resolve the issue.
She said members passed a motion to write to the transport minister Jenny Aitchison on the matter.
"We decided to formally write to Ms Aitchison, but also invite both her and federal transport minister Catherine King down to have a look at the bridge," she said.
If a joint visit eventuates, Cr Parkins hopes it will help raise concerns not only about the short term repairs but also the Inland Rail project and the "long-term" impacts of upgrading the bridge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.