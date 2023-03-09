The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Labor candidate Keryn Foley announces Edmondson Street Bridge plan

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor state candidate for Wagga Wagga, Keryn Foley. Picture by Madeline Begley

Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley has announced $100,000 in funding for repairs to the Edmondson Street Bridge if NSW elects a Labor government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.