Labor candidate for Wagga Keryn Foley has announced $100,000 in funding for repairs to the Edmondson Street Bridge if NSW elects a Labor government.
"Since the retaining wall gave way in November last year, it's caused a lot of inconvenience," Ms Foley said.
"It's a very busy area - there's three schools and a TAFE in the local area - it's a very important repair that's needed.
"The sooner it can be fixed the better."
Ms Foley said the funding was being guaranteed by a prospective future NSW Labor government, whether or not she was personally elected member for Wagga.
"I promise I'll follow up on it if I'm elected though," she said.
"If I'm elected, I'll have an opportunity to bring it up, and keep it high on the priority list."
The Edmondson Street pledge comes amid what has become an election centred around local bridge repairs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Incumbent Joe McGirr announced his top local priority for the state election was the duplication of the Gobbagombalin Bridge and Nationals candidate Andriana Benjamin is campaigning in part on the coalition's record of attaining funding for local road infrastructure.
The price tag on this repair falls far short of the $9.5 million estimate for widening Marshall's Creek Bridge, or the tens of millions estimated for the duplication of Gobba Bridge.
Ms Foley said she was focusing her attention on the Edmondson Street bridge because she's sure she could deliver the $100,000 figure drawn from council estimates for the repair, and because she was hearing about it from local parents.
"Speaking to Wagga council, I know this is a priority for them at the moment," she said.
"Good government looks at needs, and addresses needs.
"We want to have greater collaboration between local, state, and federal government."
Ms Foley is contesting the March 25 election for Labor on a platform of women's health and community infrastructure.
