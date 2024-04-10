Lawton set for AFL Riverina return in shock early-season homecoming

TALENTED forward James Lawton will make a surprise return to AFL Riverina this weekend.
Lawton will pull on a Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong jumper for the first time in eight years as he makes a brief return to his home club.
Lawton will be cleared to the Lions this week to play two games in reserve grade, the club says.
He will play against Coolamon at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday and the following week against Narrandera at Narrandera Sportsground.
The talented but at times troubled forward is planning to return to the Broken Hill League this season to reunite with North Broken Hill.
Lawton played four games for the club last year, after considering a switch back to GGGM mid-season.
North Broken Hill do not start their season until ANZAC Day with a cross-town clash against South Broken Hill.
GGGM president Jason Hamblin said the club was happy to accomodate Lawton's wish of playing a couple of games back at his home club.
"Jimbo will play two games in reserve grade before he goes to Broken Hill," Hamblin said.
It will be the first time Lawton has played in AFL Riverina since starring for Marrar during the 2021 season.
