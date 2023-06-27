GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong have lodged a clearance for James Lawton to return to the club.
The Lions lodged a surprise clearance for Lawton on Sunday but it has been swiftly denied by North Broken Hill.
Lawton was cleared to the AFL Broken Hill club less than a fortnight ago and has since played two games for the Bulldogs.
GGGM president Jason Hamblin said he lodged the clearance under Lawton's instructions after agreeing to welcome him back to the club a couple of weeks ago.
The talented but troubled full-forward has not played at the Lions since 2016.
North Broken Hill denied the clearance, stating he is a contracted and required player.
Hamblin has now sought to contact Lawton and clear up the situation. He said the ball is in Lawton's court with the club prepared to welcome him back.
"Jimbo made contact with me there a month ago, just saying he wanted to play for the club. He wanted to be surrounded by people he knew to make him accountable," Hamblin explained.
"With his old man being a life member and being an integral part of the club, he still does work for the club, our club thought yes we want to wrap our arms around him.
"He wanted to play straight away, he wanted to play against Coolamon and wanted to play against Turvey Park. I recommended that he try to get his life in order there with going and touching base with his kids at Broken Hill.
"I said if you can get a bit of training up there or a game or two, that's fine.
"The last time I spoke to Jimbo he said make sure you get me cleared back to Ganmain before June 30, which I've done. But at this stage I don't know what's going on. I haven't been able to touch base with Jimbo with a lack of service at Broken Hill and everything else."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lawton was released from jail last month and had not played since the 2021 season at Farrer League club Marrar, where he dominated with 78 goals from 14 games.
Lawton hails from Ganmain and is a club junior and premiership player at the Lions.
While Hamblin is focused primarily on Lawton's welfare, his inclusion would be huge for GGGM, with the reigning premiers losing their last two games to fall to sixth place.
They face a huge clash against Wagga Tigers at Ganmain Sportsground on Sunday.
But Hamblin admits he is unsure whether Lawton will feature in the second half of the season and explained that the club is happy if he wants to remain at Broken Hill.
"That's the way it is. I've done my side of it. Will Jimbo play? Maybe not," Hamblin said.
"I'll try and make contact with him. That's my priority. See what he's up to.
"If he wants to stay in Broken Hill, that's fine. If it's good for him, I'm happy. Whatever is best for Jimbo.
"The club is open to him. If he doesn't get cleared before June 30 and he comes home and he just wants to be involved in the club, that's fine as well.
"He might only play another month there and want to come. And that's fine too. He can just come and hang around the club. There's plenty of voluntary work to do."
Lawton kicked two goals in his first outing for North Broken Hill and was held goalless and then was moved up the ground last Saturday in their loss to ladder leaders South Broken Hill.
The Lions have until Friday's June 30 deadline to lodge another clearance.
