The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have lodged a clearance for James Lawton

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 28 2023 - 8:50am, first published June 27 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Lawton has a shot on goal during his season at Marrar in 2021. Picture by Emma Hillier
James Lawton has a shot on goal during his season at Marrar in 2021. Picture by Emma Hillier

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong have lodged a clearance for James Lawton to return to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.