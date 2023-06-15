Troubled forward James Lawton is set to make a shock comeback to football.
Lawton has signed with AFL Broken Hill club North Broken Hill for the remainder of the 2023 season.
Lawton has not played a game since winning the Farrer League leading goalkicking in 2021 with 78 goals from 14 games with Marrar.
The 32-year-old has since been in trouble with the law and was released from jail last month.
Lawton is looking forward to getting his football career back on track, while also getting the opportunity to spend time with his children in Broken Hill.
North Broken Hill lodged a clearance for Lawton last weekend and is expected to be cleared by Marrar so he can make his club debut on Saturday against West Broken Hill.
North Broken Hill sit third on the ladder in the four-team competition.
Lawton was a standout in the 2021 Farrer League season. He finished runner up in Marrar's best and fairest despite missing the last two games of the season.
He was named to coach the Bombers in 2022, alongside Shane Lenon, but was later relieved of that duty and did not play at Marrar again.
Originally a Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong junior, Lawton played in a premiership at the Lions as a teenager in 2008 before going on to play senior football in the VFL, SANFL, Ovens and Murray and Goulburn Valley leagues.
He returned to the Lions in 2015 and 2016, booting 91 goals from 25 games.
