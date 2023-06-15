The Daily Advertiser
James Lawton is set to return to football at North Broken Hill.

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 16 2023 - 8:26am, first published June 15 2023 - 3:30pm
James Lawton in action at Marrar during the 2021 season. Picture by Emma Hillier
Troubled forward James Lawton is set to make a shock comeback to football.

