Oliver expects a response as Temora prepare for another tough test

TEMORA co-coach Zac Oliver expects a strong response when they take on reigning premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
Temora will look to bounce back from a disappointing opening round loss to Marrar when they host their first home game of the season on Saturday against the Magpies.
The Kangaroos were expected to challenge Marrar on Saturday after a positive off-season's recruitment but were no match, going down by 63 points.
Already, Oliver has liked the way Temora have responded and hopes to carry that into Saturday against the might of the Magpies.
"We had training (Tuesday) night and I think the way the group responded, it showed Will (Reinhold) and I that they learnt from the lesson we were taught," Oliver said.
"They responded exactly how we wanted.
"They hit the track on Tuesday with intent and intensity and they're all committed to working hard and doing the right things to make sure we're rectify Saturday's loss."
Oliver said most of the focus this week is internally, on getting their game plan going rather than worrying too much about the opposition.
"Obviously you do plan for every team each week but our main focus is just making sure we can execute our game plan essentially. That's going to be our main focus," he said.
"We'll do our planning around The Rock and their game style as well and how we can potentially match up on them too but the main priority is making sure our game plan can be executed because I think on Saturday at times we lacked a little bit of composure to do it. We have to make sure it is a four quarter effort."
Joe Morton was a late withdrawal last week with a knee injury and he is a 50-50 chance to return, while they also had some player points issues.
Oliver said there was plenty to learn out of the loss to Marrar.
"I've done a lot of reflection on it. I think Marrar are a really good side that came into round one having a good understanding of their game plan. They're a settled side," he said.
"Their game style and how they played, it showed. They played really, really well and had a lot of good structure to the way they played.
"They looked settled and I think in contrast, we had patches when we stuck to our game plan, we looked settled as well.
"I think in that second quarter we really evened up the contest but ultimately experience in the likes of some of their players made sure they kept extending the lead but overall it's never nice to have a loss but I think for us it was a valuable loss because it taught us a few things and highlighted a few weaknesses that we do have.
"It also provided a realisation for all of the blokes in the team that this is what the standard is in Marrar, this is what the benchmark is and this is how far we have to make sure we have to work towards that."
As for the player points, Oliver was caught my surprise.
"It's a nuisance. We didn't expect to be that close. From what I can take...I think there were a few surprises that popped up," he said.
