Gorrel's mare ready to 'do Wagga proud' in $1 million final at Randwick

TRAINER Doug Gorrel is confident his mare Asgarda is ready to 'do Wagga proud' in Saturday's $1 million Country Championships Final (1400m) at Randwick.
More than 100 millimetres of rain is forecast to hit Sydney over the next couple of days and that has done nothing to dent the confidence of the Gorrel stable.
Asgarda and Albury galloper Bianco Vilano will represent the Southern District in this year's feature, that is worth $1 million for the first time.
Asgarda is a $23 chance with TAB and Gorrel is confident the mare is ready to run the race of her life.
"It's very exciting for the owners and the stable staff here. Everyone's pretty excited and hopefully we go down and do Wagga proud," Gorrel said.
"That group three winner from last weekend worries the hell out of me, Bandi's Boy. If it carries that same form into this race you'd think we're all running for second.
"I'm really happy with her though. I'm thrilled that her last two fast gallops have been the best two she's ever done for us. That tells me she's spot on.
"The quality of this race, anything could win it."
Asgarda has only had the one start on a heavy track for a five-length maiden win.
Gorrel has welcomed the forecast of a heavy Randwick track on Saturday. In fact, he would prefer it wet.
"I probably would prefer to risk it being wet because you know it's going to knock out a few chances that deadset don't like it," he said.
"At the same time, I can understand punters would prefer a good four but it won't worry us.
"She won like she pleased when winning her maiden on a heavy eight at Gundagai. It was probably worse than that. It was pretty heavy.
"It makes it a bit tricky, you might run into a worse patch than everyone else does but I'm not worried because of the way she won her maiden on a heavy track. I'll think we'll be right."
Asgarda has only had the one start since her second placing in the heat. She ran third in the City Handicap at Albury last month, a placing that was much better than it reads on paper.
The mare was interfered with mid-race, suffering a cut to her leg, but battled on gamely.
"It was a terrific run considering the interference caused outside her," Gorrel said.
"She did just mark herself and she's got the tiniest little scab and she's been cleared by the stewards and she'll be right.
"She's galloped sensationally twice since on the Wagga course proper so it hasn't worried her. She's dodged a bullet because you don't want those things happening three weeks out.
"We've never had her better though. She's the best she's ever been so now it's just up to her and luck."
Gorrel said the prospect of running in a million dollar race is an exciting one for his fledging stable.
"It is very exciting. A one, two, three would just be great for the stable," he said.
"It's a very competitiveness business, it's a stupid business, any accountant will tell you it's a very bad business but if you run one, two, three in this sort of race, it does help. Someone's going to send you a horse, so it does help.
"But at the same time, if we get beat 30 lengths last then you can see you were in a million dollar race but you weren't competitive.
"But I don't think she will, I think she will do Wagga proud. She's a gutsy horse, she tries hard."
Asgarda is owned by Lance Gilbert from Griffith, along with Gorrel, Paul Rogerson, the Prospecting syndicate and Kooringal Stud.
Gorrel said the entire connections are excited by the opportunity.
"The staff are very excited," he said.
"Anaelle Gangotena, she's my right hand woman, she rides the horse work every morning and has been with the horse for two years and she's a quirky horse, she was difficult early on as a young horse when she first come to us. She had some attitude. She still does and that's why we stuck with Kayla.
"She has her quirks on race day and going around to the gates she will really turn it on so that's why we've stuck with a jockey that knows her.
"Anaelle's a pretty laidback, cool horsewoman and you can tell she's even excited. It is great."
Asgarda is drawn barrier six, on the minimum of 54 kilograms with Kayla Nisbet to ride. The race is scheduled to run at 2.45pm on Saturday.
