Williams guides Bianco Vilano to back-to-back SDRA Country Championship titles

IT WAS mission accomplished for star group one jockey Craig Williams as he guided Bianco Vilano to a second straight SDRA Country Championships Qualifier victory on Sunday.
Bianco Vilano and Wagga mare Asgarda booked their ticket to the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick in April after fighting out a thrilling finish to the $150,000 feature at Albury.
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs was again the toast of the Southern District as he prepared his stable star to the minute to successfully defend his crown.
Bianco Vilano ($2.60) was sensationally backed, firming from $4.80 to $2.60 on race day, and Williams got everything out of the top weight as they charged down the outside to edge Asgarda ($4.20) out by a half neck.
Stubbs finished first and third, as Baledon ($18) was just a further half length back. Only three lengths covered the first six as Wagga trio Salute Again, Cliff House and Underpants ran big races to fill fourth to sixth placings.
It was a big day for Stubbs as he enhanced his reputation as one of the most astute trainers in country NSW by combining with Williams for a winning treble on Country Championships day.
Bianco Vilano became just the second horse to win back-to-back Country Championships heats after Another One in 2021-22 and Stubbs conceded it was no easy feat getting the horse back to peak on the big day.
"It's fantastic. You make plans and you have dreams but they don't always come true so it's good to have the moment. I couldn't be happier," Stubbs said.
"You do (feel the pressure). There's always the what ifs. Preparation wise, everything went to plan. I guess when that doesn't happen you're fixing things rather than pushing forward and we've just been able to push forward the whole time. It makes so much easier."
Williams brought his family along to Albury for the day and finished with three wins from three rides, including the key victory aboard Bianco Vilano.
"I could see the benefit (of riding today) and the final is worth so much money and it's targeted by all corners of NSW,'' Williams said.
"It's great to bring the country to the city and I'm looking forward to it with Bianco Vilano.
"I think it's a great initiative by Racing NSW to adopt this program and I was lucky enough to bring my children up here to share the experience at Albury.
"Full credit to my horse, Ron Stubbs and all the team around him."
Stubbs said the engagement of Williams could not have worked any better with the star hoop now booked for the ride in the final.
"It was a real coup," he said.
"Jason Lyon does a hell of a lot of riding for us and a lot of trackwork but when the question was put to Craig and he said yes, you have to run with the best.
"He makes it look easy."
Stubbs earmarked another Country Championships tilt a while back and had Bianco Vilano prepared to the minute, reaching his maximum starts and wins heading into the heat.
"The prep started off around the Kosciuszko (in October) and we progressed we realised we were running out of races to contest the Country Championships so we had to back off and reset," Stubbs explained.
They will now push on full steam ahead to the $1 million final on April 6. Stubbs is yet to determine the five-year-old's path there but will move forward with confidence after last year's fourth placing.
"At the top of the straight last year, I thought we were going to finish closer to last than first and then he stormed home and run fourth. We walked home extremely happy," he said.
Stubbs and Williams also enjoyed wins on Sparring ($2.70) and Prophet's Daughter ($1.90) on Sunday.
