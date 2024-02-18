The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Williams guides Bianco Vilano to back-to-back SDRA Country Championship titles

MM
By Matt Malone
February 18 2024 - 7:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs shows off his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier trophy after Bianco Vilano went back-to-back on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone
Albury trainer Ron Stubbs shows off his SDRA Country Championships Qualifier trophy after Bianco Vilano went back-to-back on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone

IT WAS mission accomplished for star group one jockey Craig Williams as he guided Bianco Vilano to a second straight SDRA Country Championships Qualifier victory on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.