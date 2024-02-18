Gorrel thrilled with Asgarda's second placing as $1 million final awaits

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel will prepare Asgarda for the $1 million Country Championship Final after clinching a top-two finish at Albury with his game mare.
Gorrel was pinching himself on Sunday afternoon as Asgarda ran the race of her life to finish a gallant second behind Bianco Vilano in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m).
The four-year-old mare was beaten a half neck at just her 10th race start to book her spot in the $1 million feature at Randwick on April 6.
"It's not a bad second is it?" Gorrel said.
"It's probably the one time you don't mind getting beat when the second prize is a golden ticket into the final, a million dollar race."
The qualification for the final continues the rise of Gorrel's stable and comes just 18 months after shifting his stable from Canberra to Wagga.
Gorrel only took out his professional trainer's licence nine years ago and spent a lot of his early days on the picnic circuit so to successfully secure a start in the Country Championships Final proved a big thrill.
"When we were driving to Tomingley picnics, I wouldn't have thought we were going to head off to a million dollar race," Gorrel laughed.
"She did super, she did really well."
Asgarda started a well-backed second favourite behind Bianco Vilano. She was the up-and-comer of the field, heading into the race with four wins and two seconds from nine starts.
But she backed up the hype with a gutsy second. It was a top ride from Kayla Nisbet, who gave the mare every chance.
Gorrel was proud of everyone involved to see Asgarda live up to her potential when it counted.
"It was a super run, super ride. The stable staff have done a super job with this mare," he said.
"We've done no different than we do with any other horse but they just love the horses and I think that comes out in this mare's attitude. She was difficult when we first got her but now she's beautiful.
"She's a really strong horse and she'll be better in 12 months too. She's still a bit green."
Gorrel said he hadn't had the chance to dare to dream in the build-up but halfway down the Albury straight he certainly did.
"I thought we pinched it there for a little bit, halfway up the straight I thought we were going to pinch it," he said.
"She copped a little bit of interference, we're going to have a look at the replay but I don't think there was enough in it. She was fighting back, she was kicking back.
"We're really thrilled."
Asgarda is owned by Lance Gilbert, Paul Rogerson, Kooringal Stud, Gorrel and the Prospecting syndicate.
Ron Stubbs is unsure whether third placegetter Baledon will push on to the $150,000 wild card at Goulburn on March 24 after his disappointing showing in the race last year.
The connections of fourth placegetter Salute Again are certainly keen to head there in a final attempt to qualify for the $1 million final.
