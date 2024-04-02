Hundreds nabbed as Riverina police raise concern over drug driving

Riverina police have raised concern over the high number of people caught driving with illicit drugs in their system after hundreds were nabbed breaking the law and one motorist killed in the region over the Easter long weekend.
Riverina Highway Patrol inspector Darren Moulds said drug driving stood out as a real problem as officers wrapped up the four-day Operation Easter 2024 on Monday.
The operation targeted the major factors contributing to road trauma - speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, not wearing seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
Between Thursday and Easter Monday, Riverina police conducted approximately 550 random drug tests, of which 29 returned a positive result.
In contrast, of the almost 4000 random breath tests Riverina police conducted, there were only two positive results.
Reflecting on the results, Inspector Moulds said people "seem to be getting the right message" that it's not okay to drink and drive.
But he said the high number of drug driving offences was a "concern."
Inspector Moulds revealed of the 29 detected drug driving, "some of those were detected committing other offences such as exceeding the speed limit."
He said drug driving is an ongoing issue and that the more police test for drugs, the more positive results they are finding.
Meanwhile, Inspector Moulds said police detected hundreds more for a range of other offences across the Riverina.
"We detected 178 people exceeding the speed limit, 13 people not wearing seatbelts and five people not using mobile phones," he said.
"There were a further 204 infringement notices issued."
Inspector Moulds also reflected on the latest death toll in the Riverina after a 69-year-old man was killed when his car hit a tree on Sunday afternoon.
"That crash is still under investigation," he said.
The inspector said the vast majority of drivers "do the right thing."
"It's just a small number who just don't get it and continue to commit offences."
Looking statewide, the Gundagai death was one of eight fatalities across the state in eight separate incidents over the long weekend, with a total of 311 major crashes recorded over that period.
Across NSW, police conducted a total of 232,092 breath tests, charging 295 people with PCA offences.
Police also conducted 17,256 road-side drug tests with 863 of those returning a positive result.
Police issued a further 5709 speed infringements.
Assistant NSW Police commissioner Brett McFadden said the shocking behaviour of a minority of road users continues to put the majority of people at risk.
"Prior to the start of the operation, I pleaded with all road users to make this long weekend a safe and enjoyable one," assistant commissioner McFadden said.
"Unfortunately, due to the actions of a few, we've had more fatalities and serious injuries in a number of serious crashes that could have been prevented if the warning was heeded.
"Again, we can't accept this irresponsible behaviour and the community shouldn't either. It is time we as a collective worked together to end this carnage on our roads."
