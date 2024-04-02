The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Hundreds nabbed as Riverina police raise concern over drug driving

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 2 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds raised concern over the number of people caught driving with illicit drugs in their system over the Easter long weekend. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds raised concern over the number of people caught driving with illicit drugs in their system over the Easter long weekend. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Riverina police have raised concern over the high number of people caught driving with illicit drugs in their system after hundreds were nabbed breaking the law and one motorist killed in the region over the Easter long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.