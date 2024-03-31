The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Riverina's road toll grows as man dies in Easter Sunday crash

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
April 1 2024 - 8:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man died after his car collided with a tree on Edwardstown Road at South Gundagai on Easter Sunday.
A man died after his car collided with a tree on Edwardstown Road at South Gundagai on Easter Sunday.

The Riverina's Easter road toll has grown further with the death of a man near Gundagai on Easter Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.