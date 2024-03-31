Riverina's road toll grows as man dies in Easter Sunday crash

The Riverina's Easter road toll has grown further with the death of a man near Gundagai on Easter Sunday.
Emergency services were called out to Edwardstown Road at South Gundagai, responding to reports a car had collided with a tree, around 2.15pm on Sunday.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, police said, and the 69-year-old man who was travelling alone in the car died at the scene.
Riverina Police District officers are investigating what led to the crash, which was the third death on the region's roads for the 2024 Easter period so far.
Reports for the coroner are also being prepared by investigators in the Murrumbidgee and Monaro police districts following the deaths of two men in separate accidents over the long weekend.
A 54-year-old man died despite the efforts of witnesses and emergency services after he flipped an ATV on Boxyards Road near Booligal, north of Hay, on Good Friday evening.
Police have been told he swerved to avoid a kangaroo when the rollover occurred.
A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday morning when he collided with a B-double on the Snowy Mountains Highway.
The truck driver was taken for mandatory testing and the highway was closed for nine hours while the scene was cleared and investigations got under way.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators relating to the crashes is urged to contact police through Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
