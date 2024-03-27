'Maximum' highway patrol vehicles to take to Riverina roads

Those contemplating breaking the law on Riverina roads this Easter long weekend are being told to think again as police prepare to disperse the maximum number of highway patrol vehicles across the region.
Police are hoping this year those numbers will be dramatically lower.
Riverina Highway Patrol Traffic Inspector Darren Moulds said motorists can expect a higher presence of police on roads as Operation Easter commences from midnight Wednesday.
"We understand over this period many people will be catching up with family and friends and we are encouraging them to that responsibly," Inspector Moulds said.
"We want to remind people there will be an increase in traffic on our roads over this period, people need to be patient and if required they need to plan their trip and allow for additional travel times.
"We will have the maximum amount of highway patrol police out on our roads.
"We will be patrolling, not only the main arterials, but also the back roads."
Police will be focusing on motorists exceeding the speed limits, drink and drug-driving, not wearing their seat belts and illegally using distraction devices such as mobile phones.
"Risky behaviour or illegal driving has consequences," Inspector Moulds said.
"People need to comply with all road rules and be responsible, take responsibility for their actions.
"One death on our roads is too many, and I just ask people to drive to the conditions, there can be delays in traffic, there can be road conditions like pot-holes."
The statewide highly visible police traffic operation with a focus on reducing road fatalities and road trauma will run until 11.59pm on Monday.
Double-demerit points are in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Last year during the Easter long weekend seven people died on NSW roads and police issued 14,564 traffic infringement notices for speeding.
A further 326 people were charged for drink-driving offences, and 311 were fined for driving while using their phones.
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said the message this Easter it to slow down, pay attention and drive to the conditions.
"We want everyone to enjoy the break, but please drive carefully, and more importantly return home to your loved ones safely," she said.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said police will be saturating roads across the state over the five-day operation.
"Those selfish individuals who think they can blatantly disregard the road rules and put the broader community at risk are on notice," he said.
"Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this long weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to stop those doing the wrong thing."
Chief of the Centre for Road Safety and Maritime Safety, Bernard Carlon from Transport for NSW said it's important not to be complacent about road safety this long weekend.
"Please be vigilant, patient and follow the road rules. Let's all work together to help keep everyone safe this long weekend," Mr Carlon said.
Road Trauma Support Group spokesperson Roxanne Arnold's husband, 41-year-old Steve, was killed in a crash in 2019.
Like many others, instead of spending Easter with her cherished late husband, her and her family will be without a their loved one due to a situation which could have been prevented.
"No one should have to go through what my family and I have, I'm appealing to everyone to think about their behaviour when they get behind the wheel this long weekend, and make responsible choices," she said.
"People think road trauma will never happen to them - but it can - one bad decision can have a lifetime of impacts for victims, their families and their friends.
"Please think about the choices you make when you get behind the wheel, so that no one has to experience a missing family member or friend at their table this Easter."
