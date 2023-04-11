The Daily Advertiser
Riverina Police District caught five drink-drivers during Operation Easter 2023

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 2:00pm
More than 300 Riverina drivers were caught offending by police across the Riverina Police District during the Easter long weekend. File picture
Police issued 369 penalty infringement notices to motorists across the Riverina Police District during a four-day police operation.

