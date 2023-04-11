Police issued 369 penalty infringement notices to motorists across the Riverina Police District during a four-day police operation.
Operation Easter 2023 commenced at midday on Thursday, with double demerits in place, and concluded at midnight on Monday.
Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said while the vast majority of drivers did the right thing across the district, a minority continued to use mobile phones while behind the wheel, not wear seatbelts, speed and drive under the influence.
"Within the Riverina Police District we performed just over 3000 random breath tests resulting in five positives as well as detecting five drivers with positive drug tests," Inspector Moulds said.
"We issued 188 speeding infringement notices, nine for seatbelts, three for mobile phones and 169 for other offences.
"There was no fatal crashes within the Riverina Police District.
"Overall the driving behaviour by the vast majority of motorists was pleasing."
Across the state there were seven fatalities - including four in the Southern Region linked to a two-vehicle collision on Barton Highway at Jeir, between Murrumbateman and Canberra, on Good Friday.
There were also 41 major crashes across the Southern Region.
During the operation, police issued a total of 14,564 traffic infringement notices for speeding across the state and 326 people were charged for drink driving offences.
Another 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said the message doesn't appear to be resonating with road users.
"It seems as though people just continue to drive recklessly on our roads under the false impression that they are safe from any road trauma," Acting Assistant Commissioner Chapman said.
"Even though the operation has come to an end, our message has not changed."
