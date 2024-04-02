New format, new rules confirmed for debut in bigger SIRU competition

Southern Inland Rugby Union are expecting a full compliment of teams to run out this Saturday in the first round of the 2024 season.
The women's competition is set to feature an additional two sides and a new format.
SIRU manager Jack Heffernan is pleased to see interest in women's rugby across the region continuing to increase.
Admitting to reservations around the reintroduction of two teams to the competition this year, Heffernan is confident teams will have enough players to take the field each week.
"We had some concerns around Albury and Leeton who didn't participate in 2023, and Tumut who made their return in 2023, but from all reports we've received those clubs are up and firing and ready for round one," Heffernan said.
The addition of the two returning clubs boosts the competition to eight teams.
Half the competition is based in Wagga, while the remaining are based in outside towns.
Heffernan is hopeful women's numbers have not been too impacted by the introduction of tackle in Group Nine rugby league.
Leeton president Stuart Stout admitted they have struggled with numbers through pre-season due to a smaller population pool to pull players from.
Coached by Ginger Longford and Amanda Rourke, the club is hoping to return to first grade in both the women's and men's fixtures.
The introduction of Group Nine's women's tackle competition may also impact playing numbers.
Recruiting and maintaining players from juniors into the senior competition is of increased importance.
"We want to see those players transitioning from the junior rugby to senior rugby, particularly in the women's space as it grows quite rapidly, as it has throughout the past decade or so," Heffernan said.
"We're hoping to have those eight teams consistently throughout the year to have the numbers to start each game and fingers crossed that continues."
This season SIRU has increased on-field numbers in the women's competition to a bespoke 12s format.
Flexibility throughout the season will allow teams to play 15-a-side if both sides have enough players, or drop down to 10-a-side when required.
Halves lengths will also be determined by playing numbers, varying between 20- and 30-minutes.
The only major law variation the new format is the increase of players required in the scrum.
"We've got our own law variations because World Rugby has laws of the game for 15-a-side, seven-a-side, and 10-a-side, so we had to bridge that gap between 10s and 15s," Heffernan said.
"With 12-a-side we have six in the scrum, we previously had five players and you couldn't pick up from the back and go, which introduces a whole new format to the game which is really exciting."
He hopes additional players on the field will also increase coach creativity, with more players making new plays available to them.
Additionally, the women's competition is not exempt from the tackle height law trial.
Announced late last year, Rugby Australia is trialling a lower tackle height across all contact formats
Heffernan said he doesn't expect to see additional cards issued for high tackles across the season, but admitted to an incoming adjustment period.
"It's probably going to see a pretty big shift in the number of penalties we see in the game as both players and match officials get used to the change," he said.
"That's backed by data from other national unions that have introduced similar law variations in the community space.
"It's going to be a learning process for everyone but we've done a pretty effective job at making sure our coaches and our match officials, and our players as a result of that, have got that message."
