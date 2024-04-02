The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New format, new rules confirmed for debut in bigger SIRU competition

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
April 2 2024 - 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Lucas passes the ball during Waratahs grand final win last year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Milly Lucas passes the ball during Waratahs grand final win last year. Picture by Madeline Begley

Southern Inland Rugby Union are expecting a full compliment of teams to run out this Saturday in the first round of the 2024 season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.