'Belly tackles' to be new vogue as Southern Inland braces for rule change

Southern Inland are looking to help clubs, officials and players adapt to a big change to tackling.
In a bid to reduce concussions and increase participation, chest-height tackles are now banned after a dramatic change to rugby's tackle laws for all players below Super Rugby level.
Instead players must tackle below the sternum of the ball-carrier.
Currently the limit has been at the shoulder.
Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan does not believe it will have a dramatic impact on the competition.
Especially with new education programs set to be rolled out before the start of the season.
"Hopefully with an effective roll out of education we shouldn't see too much change," Heffernan said.
"I think we can all probably agree there might be some struggles to start off with but if we can get all of our key stakeholders, between our match officials, coaches and players, on the same page before round one hopefully it will be a very smooth transition."
Southern Inland are looking to host sessions with clubs to help the transition.
Heffernan believes trials leading up to the start of the season will be essential to help all involved have a better understanding of the new rule and how it will be interrupted.
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy expects it will take some getting used to.
However he can see plenty of benefits in the long run.
"I think it's a law change that has the potential to make the game safer and should mitigate some of the long-term health issues that can be associated with high-impact collision sports," McCarthy said.
"My concern is we will see an uptick in concussion related issues on the tackler but I think in the long-term it will be a good situation for the game and I see it fairly similarly to when the shoulder charge was made illegal in both rugby league and rugby union.
"It wasn't taken well by the supporters but it made both games safer in the short and medium term.
"If it can make the game safer and more kids are interested in playing the game then we probably owe it to ourselves to give it a crack."
McCarthy expects there will be a real emphasis on changing tackling technique.
He also expects the Southern Inland judiciary
"I think it will be difficult for the referees and our judiciary, which was already busy this year, will be even more so," McCarthy said.
"I just see there will be quite a big transition in the new implementation of that law."
However Heffernan doesn't believe the change will see more red cards, but rather more penalties during games.
