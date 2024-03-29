Lions survive close call against Bulldogs to set up showdown with Brookdale

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong overcame a big scare from a gallant Turvey Park to move through to a much-anticipated preliminary final showdown next week.
The Lions continued on their undefeated run through the AFL Southern NSW Women's League with a hard-fought 13-point win over the Bulldogs at McPherson Oval on Thursday night.
There was little between the two teams throughout but the reigning premiers had their backs against the wall when trailing by three points at three-quarter-time.
But as good teams do, GGGM responded and kicked three unanswered goals in the final quarter to run out winners 7.2 (44) to 3.13 (31).
The win sets up a huge preliminary final showdown with Brookdale Bluebells next week.
GGGM coach Luke Walsh paid tribute to Turvey Park for making his team earn the win.
"The scoreboard was pretty tight for most of it but it felt like they had 70 per cent territory I reckon," Walsh said.
"For the first three quarters they were right on top. Centre clearances, territory, inside 50s, scoring shots, it was just lucky they were kicking points. When we did get our opportunities, we kicked straight. That's probably what kept us in it until three-quarter-time.
"We couldn't have got a better start to the last quarter, really, we got an early goal and we got it out to about 15 points but it took us until the last quarter to start playing our own footy.
"Their pressure was so good. They were so quick, applied a lot of pressure, I'm not sure what Cooper (Harmer) told them before the game but they just looked like they played with no fear. They moved the ball forward at all costs, as fast as they could, and they had a really good ruck (Ash Reynoldson).
"From winning centre clearances, they were setting it up in their forward line and we were finding it hard to get out.
"We were trying to fix things on the run during the game."
GGGM midfielders Prue Walsh and Lucy Anderson helped wrestle back momentum and inspired the last quarter fightback.
Skye Hamblin again starred with a match-winning five-goal haul, with her accuracy in front of goal playing a big part in the win.
Walsh also praised his backline as a whole, with Isabelle Inch playing her best game, as well as youngster Kate-Leigh Cox standing tall when it mattered.
With Brookdale accounting for Narrandera by 55 points, Walsh conceded the Lions face another tough task next week.
"Brookdale - they are going to be a massive challenge," he said.
"I feel like, we've had that scare and it will galvanise us and remind us that finals footy is a different level. I think it took us too long to realise that last night and adapt to it. Having that reminder that there's no second chances in this finals series, hopefully that will help.
"Also I think the way Brookdale have been smashing absolutely everybody, I feel like we can go in with nothing to lose. Even though it might sound odd when we've been through undefeated but they've only lost one and how much you can rely on those results when we haven't played any of the same teams.
"I feel like it's almost a free hit. They've been dominating and they think it's their year with the way they've recruited and just reading Ava's article a couple of weeks ago, they're ready to go and up for the challenge. I feel like we've got nothing to lose."
Ash Reynoldson, Mikelli Garratt and Jess Wendt were among Turvey Park's best in defeat.
Brookdale Bluebells 5.3 6.4 9.8 11.8 (74)
Narrandera Eagles 1.0 2.1 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Brookdale Bluebells: S.Creasy 3, R.Bell 2, R.Hyde 1, K.Dibben 1, S.Curphey 1, R.Dein 1, M.Day 1, E.Wooden 1; Narrandera Eagles: L.Smith 2, L.Pryde 1
BEST: Brookdale Bluebells: R.Bell, C.Lane, C.Pertzel, S.Creasy, E.Wooden; Narrandera Eagles: L.Litchfield, A.Harrison, L.Grant, J.Morrison, S.Broeksema, T.Gilbert
CSU Bushpigs 0.1 2.1 4.2 5.2 (32)
Griffith Swans 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.3 (9)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: Z.Dribbus 2, O.Henzen 2, K.Boerma 1; Griffith Swans Women: M.Cirillo 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: L.Hogan, A.Trevaskis, K.Brown, G.Goldsworthy, O.Henzen, M.Sheahan; Griffith Swans: J.Richards, G.Buchan, E.Fattore, S.Curry, L.Marshall, K.Bertoldo
Coolamon Hoppers 0.0 1.2 1.4 1.4 (10)
North Wagga Saints 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers: Z.Leary 1; North Wagga Saints Women: K.Stephenson 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers: S.Gaynor, R.Alchin, G.Beard, K.Wells, F.Buttifant, L.Jolliffe; North Wagga Saints: E.Pollard, S.Balchin, O.Pollard, S.Harmer, S.Picciolo, Z.Cunial
GGGM Lions 2.0 3.0 4.2 7.2 (44)
Turvey Park Bulldogs 1.3 2.8 3.11 3.13 (31)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: S.Hamblin 5, L.Anderson 1, K.Logan 1; Turvey Park Bulldogs: F.Young 1, B.Buik 1, S.Bailey 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: P.Walsh, S.Hamblin, I.Inch, A.Hamblin, L.Anderson, A.Sase; Turvey Park Bulldogs: J.Wendt, A.Reynoldson, M.Garratt, B.Buik, M.lucas, A.Fellows
