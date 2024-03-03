Nimmo stars up front as Turvey Park produce upset of the season so far

A FOUR-goal haul from Bridee Nimmo helped Turvey Park cause the upset of the AFL Southern NSW Women's League so far.
The Bulldogs upset the previously undefeated ladder leaders Brookdale Bluebells in a two-point thriller at Mangoplah Sportsground on Friday night.
Nimmo kicked all four of Turvey Park's goals as they edged out Brookdale 4.2 (26) to 3.6 (24).
Both teams were short on players so a 14-a-side game was agreed to and there was little between the two teams all night.
Ultimatey, Nimmo's three goals straight for the Bulldogs in the second half proved the difference as they kept in touch with the competition's top teams with an important win.
Turvey Park coach Cooper Harmer was full of praise for the young gun.
"She's come up from the juniors and she was outstanding up in the 50," Harmer said of Nimmo.
"She had that space and she can kick goals from anywhere. She kicked one from the boundary again, she's done that a few times this year, she's not afraid the find the goals."
The win puts Turvey Park at three (wins) and two losses after five rounds and in eighth spot.
Harmer believes the biggest thing it does for the Bulldogs is give his team confidence moving forward.
"It's definitely a confidence booster, that's one thing," he said.
"It's more just a confidence booster, that's what I'm seeing it as.
"Especially having played 14 on 14, it gave the girls an opportunity to have a good hit-out.
"The girls were so happy after the game, I was happy, so it was another learning curve."
While Nimmo did the damage inside 50, Turvey Park were well served by Milly Lucas, Molly Surian and Jessica Wendt up the ground.
Harmer thought the 14-on-14 aspect made for an entertaining affair.
"We were both actually short for players. They had 17 and we had 15 so we played 14 on 14," he said.
"A few rep games, obviously the netball, and a few injuries from both teams had us play 14 and pretty much out at Mangoplah, it's really round, and they had to keep running all night.
"It was goal after goal and the girls did well to keep going back and forth."
Sienna Curphey, Ruby Hyde and Lyla Bell were Brookdale's best in defeat.
Turvey Park's win left just one team undefeated in the competition after five rounds. Three teams went into Friday night with unblemished records but Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong were the lone survivor after their win over Griffith.
Skye Hamblin bagged six goals as the Lions enjoyed a 55-point win over Griffith at Ganmain Sportsground.
North Wagga celebrated Melinda Hyland's 350th game on the right note with a gritty five-point win over East Wagga-Kooringal in a low-scoring affair at Gumly Oval.
Temora enjoyed their first win of the competition with a 58-point thrashing of near neighbours Northern Jets.
Charles Sturt University, Collingullie-Wagga and Marrar all enjoyed percentage-boosting wins, while Coolamon beat Leeton-Whitton by 10 points at Kindra Park.
Full-time
Turvey Park Bulldogs 0.1 1.2 3.2 4.2 (26)
Brookdale Bluebells 0.3 1.4 2.5 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs: B.Nimmo 4; Brookdale Bluebells Women: E.Wooden 1, S.Curphey 1, M.Robinson 1
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs: M.lucas, M.Surian, J.Wendt, A.Fellows, B.Nimmo, J.Fordree; Brookdale Bluebells: S.Curphey, R.Hyde, L.Bell, A.Burkinshaw, E.Gardner, R.Dein
Marrar Bombers 2.1 5.3 7.7 10.10 (70)
Narrandera Eagles 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: I.Cunningham 3, B.Horsley 2, E.Fitzgerald 1, A.Piercy 1, M.Walshe 1, G.Di Trapani 1, S.Scott 1.
BEST: Marrar Bombers: B.Horsley, A.Piercy, O.Jury, I.Cunningham, K.Bloomfield, S.Scott; Narrandera Eagles Women: J.Morrison, M.Savage, B.Hall, E.Matthews, L.Litchfield, L.Hickenbotham
Coolamon Hoppers 1.1 1.1 2.1 4.1 (25)
Leeton Whitton Crows 0.2 1.2 2.3 2.3 (15)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers: Z.Cartwright 1, L.Jolliffe 1, G.Beard 1, S.Scheetz 1; Leeton Whitton Crows: J.O'Garey 1, I.Bonny 1
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers: G.Beard, R.Alchin, S.Scheetz, C.Ryan, S.Bowley, Z.leary; Leeton Whitton Crows: S.Houghton, E.Crelley, R.Tabain, B.Buckley, I.Bonny, Z.De Paoli
GGGM Lions 7.0 8.2 10.2 11.3 (69)
Griffith Swans Women 0.0 1.1 1.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS: GGGM Lions: S.Hamblin 6, A.Fisher 3, K.Logan 1, O.Hall 1; Griffith Swans: P.Callan 1, B.Everett 1
BEST: GGGM Lions: L.Anderson, S.Hamblin, K.Logan, I.Inch, G.Guthrie, P.Walsh; Griffith Swans: L.Marshall, G.Buchan, E.Fattore, K.Bertoldo, M.Cirillo, B.Everett
Temora Kangaroos 3.6 4.9 6.10 8.10 (58)
Northern Jets 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: A.Reinhold 2, D.Manning 2, S.Kovacevic 2, S.Moncrieff 1.
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: A.Reinhold, J.Barrett, D.Manning, J.Crawford, S.Veneris, S.Kovacevic; Northern Jets: M.Reinhold, B.Fairman, T.Gaynor, G.McCormack, A.Doyle, J.Bray
North Wagga Saints 0.3 1.3 2.5 2.6 (18)
EWK Hawks 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.7 (13)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: Not submitted; EWK Hawks: Not submitted.
BEST: North Wagga Saints: S.Balchin, S.Harmer, T.Kenningale, K.stephenson, K.Scroope, S.Mcdonough; EWK Hawks: K.Bettens, B.Brustolin, C.Barton, S.Carver, I.Cooper, K.Jackson
Collingullie Wagga Demons 2.3 7.6 10.8 10.9 (69)
Wagga Tigers 0.1 0.1 0.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga Demons: E.Wearne 4, J.Goldski 4, V.Angel 1, M.Fuller 1; Wagga Tigers: B.Ross 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga Demons: E.Wearne, C.Fretter, D.Hallett, J.Goldski, B.Howes, B.Reeve; Wagga Tigers: B.Ross, I.Soliman, J.Post, S.Humphries, S.Jameson, J.Smith
CSU Bushpigs 2.3 2.6 6.11 7.13 (55)
MCUE Goannas 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs: O.Henzen 2, M.McKinley 1, A.McCrabb 1, M.Sheahan 1, J.wise 1, G.Goldsworthy 1.
BEST: CSU Bushpigs: Not submitted; MCUE Goannas: Not submitted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.