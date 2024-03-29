The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert given the blue-green light ahead of Easter

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 29 2024 - 12:42pm, first published 12:15pm
Lake Albert has been reopened to the public for recreational use just in time for Easter. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Lake Albert has been reopened to the public for recreational use just in time for Easter. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Lake Albert has been officially reopened to the public for recreational use just in time for the Easter long weekend after its alert for blue-green algae was reduced to amber alert.

