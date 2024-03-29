Lake Albert given the blue-green light ahead of Easter

Lake Albert has been officially reopened to the public for recreational use just in time for the Easter long weekend after its alert for blue-green algae was reduced to amber alert.
Wagga City Council announced it had changed the alert level after receiving the results of the latest tests on water samples taken in recent weeks as well as visual inspections.
Council has been having testing undertaken regularly to monitor the blue green algae levels throughout the past few months with the most recent testing confirming a reduction in the algae and visual blooms.
Advisory signage that was installed at Lake Albert following the blue-green algae alert was removed on Good Friday morning.
Council will continue to regularly monitor the water quality of Lake Albert for blue green algae and bacterial content.
Readings for blue green algae and bacteria levels are published online at www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/waterquality
Updates and information about blue-green algae blooms and Red Alert warning areas can be viewed at; www.waternsw.com.au/waterquality/algae
