Residents told to stay out of water as alert issued for Lake Albert

Residents are being urged to avoid contact with water at Lake Albert after an alert for blue-green algae was issued by Wagga City Council on Friday morning.
Council manager environment and regulatory services Mark Gardiner said while the blooms were in high numbers, water from Lake Albert was unsuitable for all uses, including drinking and recreational use.
"We're advising everyone in the community to avoid coming into contact with water from the lake, and this includes your pets; dogs are especially susceptible to these toxins," he said.
"Particular care should be taken where algae can be seen, or where the water has a strong odour."
Blue-green algae can appear as specking, suspended clumps or as algal scums which take the form of green or yellow discoloured slicks on the water surface.
Signs have been put up by council advising people to stay out of the water and the situation will continue to be monitored.
"We appreciate everyone staying out of the water and we will notify the community as soon as the readings are at an acceptable level," Mr Gardiner said.
For more information about Lake Albert, visit www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/lakealbert
