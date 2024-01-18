The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Residents told to stay out of water as alert issued for Lake Albert

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated January 19 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Previous pictures of Lake Albert show what blue-green algae looks like. File picture
Previous pictures of Lake Albert show what blue-green algae looks like. File picture

Residents are being urged to avoid contact with water at Lake Albert after an alert for blue-green algae was issued by Wagga City Council on Friday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.