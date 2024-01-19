Treatment to be put to the test after blue-green algae confirmed

While an alert for blue-green algae at Lake Albert on Friday morning came as sore news to some Wagga City Council said it will give them the opportunity to test out a new treatment.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
An alert for blue-green algae at Lake Albert was issued by Wagga City Council on Friday morning.
It is the first time the algae has been identified in Lake Albert since the announcement of a new treatment called Waterzyme.
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said they are hopeful the treatment will produce good results.
""We sent samples to the lab for analysis yesterday, we'll grab more samples on Monday to send for analysis and we're hopeful that the blue green algae will recede, hopefully in parallel to the application of the enzymes to give us some notion," he said.
"There is a correlation there between the two and that give us confidence that we might have a natural solution that doesn't involve adding any chemicals to the lake in order to control the algae."
Mr Thompson said he doesn't believe the trialling of the treatment is related to this bout of alage.
"We don't think it is closely related to the trial, the actual sample was taken 48 hours or 36 hours that the current results are based on we know the enzyme was predicted to take two to three weeks to have an effect," he said.
Trials so far have haven't seen the results wanted having produced a red alert, but that doesn't mean the future isn't hopeful.
"It's disappointing we're going through the process of advertising about that red alert, however it creates a level of anticipation of what we might achieve in the next two to three weeks from that enzyme activity," Mr Thompson said.
"There is a level of support anecdotally from people involved in the project at the lake to say already you can see a reduction of blue-green algae in the lake."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.