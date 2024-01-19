The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Treatment to be put to the test after blue-green algae confirmed

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
January 19 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson says blue-green algae at Lake Albert will be good for treatment testing. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson says blue-green algae at Lake Albert will be good for treatment testing. Picture by Les Smith

While an alert for blue-green algae at Lake Albert on Friday morning came as sore news to some Wagga City Council said it will give them the opportunity to test out a new treatment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.