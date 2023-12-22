The Daily Advertiser
New Lake Albert algae treatment set to be administered in days

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 22 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 1:00pm
Blue green algae returned to Lake Albert this month. This picture was taken near the Wagga Boat Club. Picture contributed
A new blue green algae treatment is set to be trialled at Wagga's Lake Albert as the deadly bacteria threatens to force its closure for yet another summer.

