Councillor weighs action over 'disappointing' delay on lake's algal blooms

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 15 2023 - 10:06am, first published 6:00am
Lake Albert Boat Club commodore and Wagga councillor Mick Henderson wants council to take act now as blue green algae blooms start to encroach on the lake, threatening its closure yet again. Picture by Ash Smith
A Wagga councillor has raised the prospect of an extraordinary council meeting following a "disappointing" vote to delay blue green algae treatment for Lake Albert.

A Wagga councillor has raised the prospect of an extraordinary council meeting following a "disappointing" vote to delay blue green algae treatment for Lake Albert.

