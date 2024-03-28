The Daily Advertiser
Estella Storm pleased to provide option to expand women's rugby league

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
March 28 2024 - 5:30pm
Estella Storm players Shannon Pike, Beck Lally and Shanae Pope are looking forward to helping Group Nine launch their first women's rugby league competition this season. Picture by Les Smith
Estella Storm players Shannon Pike, Beck Lally and Shanae Pope are looking forward to helping Group Nine launch their first women's rugby league competition this season. Picture by Les Smith

Estella Storm made a dramatic entrance into Group Nine's new women's competition but want to put that all behind them to help grow rugby league in the region.

