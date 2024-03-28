Estella Storm pleased to provide option to expand women's rugby league

Estella Storm made a dramatic entrance into Group Nine's new women's competition but want to put that all behind them to help grow rugby league in the region.
The Storm are the sixth team to enter the new competition, which was first introduced by Group Nine in December to try to get the women's game really up and running.
Shanae Pope was one of the players who really drove for the Storm's inclusion.
She's hoping it will just be the start for women to finally be able to play rugby league in their own backyard.
"I think many players in this team have had to deal with the commitment of driving across the countryside to play footy," Pope said.
"A fair few of us have driven to and from Canberra, and a lot of girls from this region have been playing for Harden, so we felt the responsibility to back Group Nine to get this comp going and that's why we are all so passionate about it."
The first women's season won't feature finals.
After previous attempts at a women's competition failed to get off the ground, this season was introduced as a way to give people of all experience levels the chance to get accustomed to the game before things get more serious next year.
Pope believes it's something that has worked in their favour.
"You just have to start somewhere," she said.
"That's how I see it and at the moment it's a bit of a hard obstacle as it's a half season and people have to commit to other sports or jump between both.
"I just think the massive thing for this year is we have to start somewhere."
The Storm had their first training session this week with a mix of experienced rugby league players, some from a rugby union background as well as a few new players to the game all jumping on board.
She feels it makes for a good balance.
"It's really good to see," Pope said.
"There's actually a lot of girls who are long-time players but also a fair few girls keen to put their hand up and give it a go.
"We've been willing to take them a go as well as that's what this season is all about - pumping up the numbers."
The Storm are aligned with Kangaroos in the Group Nine draw.
However with how things have worked out it means they won't play their first game until round four with the Wagga club drawn to play Tumut, Brothers and Gundagai, the three other clubs how don't have a women's tackle team, in the first three rounds.
It means their first game won't be until a clash with Albury at Greenfield Park on May 4.
However Pope thinks that will work to their advantage.
"It works in our favour as we've got a bit of time," she said.
"Now we can just worry about training and get our stuff sorted."
