New team added to Group Nine's inaugural women's tackle competition

A new team with a brand new name will be playing in Group Nine this season.
Estella Storm will become the sixth team to enter Group Nine's new women's competition.
The team's approval was given at a meeting between stakeholders on Thursday night.
However just how they will fit into the season is still to be determined.
An application was made by a team with links to Kangaroos to become the sixth team after not having the support from the club to take part in the 2024 season.
Members of the team, who had originally applied as the Panthers, Kangaroos, Group Nine and NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) met to discuss the possibilities to enter the competition.
A NSWRL spokesperson confirmed their support of the side's inclusion this year.
"The NSWRL supports the decision to include the Estella Storm in a newly-formed women's rugby league nines competition in Group Nine," the spokesman said.
"The decision will not impact on the existing women's leaguetag competition in Group Nine.
"The NSWRL welcomes any move that promotes the development of women's rugby league, which has been one of the fastest-growing areas of the sport for the past three seasons, and continues to attract new participants of all ages."
Earlier this week, Kangaroos president Peter Hurst revealed the club was concerned about volunteer burnout and the timing of the inclusion of the new competition and as such weren't looking to have a women's tackle side until 2025.
However he did not want to comment further on the matter.
Group Nine president Mark Daly had already indicated he expected the team to be welcomed into the draw.
However where they would play home games was still to be determined.
Group Nine director Michael Woolbank revealed a number of possibilities were discussed and work is still being undertaken continuing over how the new side will be involved.
"It's still in the planning process and in the hands of NSW Rugby League," Woolbank said.
"Discussions are still continuing."
The Group Nine season is set to start on April 13.
