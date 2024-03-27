Turvey move the right one for Fordree ahead of her first finals appearance

When Jessica Fordree was in school, she played whatever sports she could, but as she aged out of juniors, her options became limited.
Heavily involved in South Wagga Soccer Club, soccer became her priority sport, but when she saw the continued growth of women's Australian rules across town, she wanted to join the fun.
Returning to the field for the first time in 2023, with Charles Sturt University, the 29-year-old became a Bulldog this year and hasn't looked back.
"When I was still in school, I played just about any sport you could imagine, and AFL was one of them back then but there wasn't really a league for us to go to," Fordree said.
"I got to an age where I had to give it up, now that there is a competition going, I decided why not give that a go again.
"It's been really great, I think even since when I was younger, the competition back then was only new for the younger ages so coming into it now, the competition is so much more competitive, it's a lot of hard work but it's good fun."
First scratching the footy itch at CSU, she moved into Turvey Park this season alongside fellow South Wagga player Molly Surian.
She enjoyed the transition into a family-feel club after playing with the university-based side.
There are no hard feelings towards the Bushpigs though.
"The uni girls were great girls, but they had their own social groups already because they were connected already with the university," she said.
"So I was looking for a club that was a bit more social within the club itself and one of the girls from soccer actually said 'I play here, come give it a go' and I've loved it."
Impressed with the look of the side from early in their preseason, Fordree was confident they would go well this year.
Finishing second on the Pool B ladder behind North Wagga, the Bulldogs return to finals after making last year's semis.
It will be Fordree's first time playing finals.
While excited to take the field on Thursday, she admitted nerves are beginning to creep in.
"I'm going to lie, I'm a little bit nervous, as you should be going into finals footy," she said.
"Ganmain are a quality club and they have been on top for a few years now, pretty much since it started so I think you'd be stupid not to think about how strong they are.
"You've got to give them the respect that they are a tough team but at the same time, we're going to give it our all and try and get on top."
Turvey Park play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in a semi-final at McPherson Oval this Thursday.
First bounce at 6:30pm in a double header with North Wagga v Coolamon to follow.
