The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey move the right one for Fordree ahead of her first finals appearance

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 27 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park's Jessica Fordree is ready for semi-finals to begin. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Turvey Park's Jessica Fordree is ready for semi-finals to begin. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

When Jessica Fordree was in school, she played whatever sports she could, but as she aged out of juniors, her options became limited.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.