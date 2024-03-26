Man charged with allegedly fleeing from collision that killed cyclist

A man has been charged and will appear before the courts following the fatal hit and run in the Riverina on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Way, Glenelg, approximately 19km north-west of Grenfell about 11.10am on Monday, March 25, following reports a cyclist had been found unconscious.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 67-year-old cyclist; however, he died at the scene.
Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from detectives attached to Hume Police District commenced an investigation into the man's death under Strike Force Goobragandra.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District appealed to the public on Tuesday in which they said they were searching for an F-Series Isuzu Truck after finding debris at the scene.
Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop south of Forbes just before 3.30pm on Tuesday.
He was taken to Grenfell Police Station.
Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of a Isuzu truck at the time the cyclist was struck and fatally injured.
The man was charged with failure to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
He was refused bail to appear at Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
