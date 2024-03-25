Police investigate alleged hit and run after cyclist dies in Riverina

A crime scene has been declared in a Riverina town after a cyclist died amid allegations a car failed to stop.
About 11.10am on Monday, emergency services responded to Henry Lawson Way at Grenfell, after reports a cyclist had been found unconscious.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the cyclist - believed to be a 67-year-old man - however, he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
Police established a crime scene which was forensically examined by specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit.
Initial inquiries indicate the cyclist - who was wearing high visibility clothing at the time - may have been injured after being struck by a southbound vehicle, that failed to stop.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information into the incident or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A police spokesperson said information is treated in strict confidence and reminded the public not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
