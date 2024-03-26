The Daily Advertiser
Police 'confident this is the vehicle' as they hunt fatal hit, run truck

By Taylor Dodge
March 26 2024 - 4:10pm
Police are searching for a truck believed to be involved in an alleged fatal hit and and run. File picture
Police are searching for a truck believed to be involved in an alleged fatal hit and and run. File picture

Police are searching for an F-Series Isuzu truck after debris was found at the site of what investigators believe was a hit and run that killed a man in the Riverina on Monday morning.

