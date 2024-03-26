Police 'confident this is the vehicle' as they hunt fatal hit, run truck

Police are searching for an F-Series Isuzu truck after debris was found at the site of what investigators believe was a hit and run that killed a man in the Riverina on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Way at Glenelg, about 19 kilometres north-west of Grenfell, around 11.10am on Monday following reports a cyclist had been found unconscious.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 67-year-old cyclist, however, he died at the scene.
Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from detectives attached to Hume Police District attended, commenced an investigation.
On Tuesday, Hume Police District Inspector Adrian Matthews appealed for witnesses to come forward.
"We now believe the collision happened between 8.15am and 8.30am - we believe the vehicle may have been travelling from Glenelg to Grenfell," Inspector Matthews said.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen an F-Series Isuzu truck with a missing passenger side window or damage to the driver's side to contact police.
"Police are confident this was the vehicle - there was debris left at the scene."
Inspector Matthews said the cyclist was wearing hi-visibility clothing at the time of the accident.
"Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage that may have seen the vehicle, witnessed the crash or seen the cyclist - who was wearing hi-visibility clothing - to come forward," he said.
"The road is there for everyone, the road is there to share, please look out for cyclists and if you think you've hit someone please stop and render assistance."
As inquiries continue, police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle or anyone with information, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
