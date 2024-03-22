Wagga firies set to battle it out for championships glory at Tumut

A huge fire operation will get under way in the Snowy Valleys on the weekend in the fight to find the best of the best.
Wagga's firies will go head to head against their colleagues from around the Riverina, Central West, Southern Highlands and beyond as the NSW Regional Firefighting Championships makes for a spectacle at Tumut's Bull Paddock.
Two teams from Turvey Park and one each from Wagga, Junee, Tumut, Culcairn and Tumbarumba Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) stations will put it all on the line in a bid for a run at the state titles, which will be held in Wagga in October.
There are several new teams among the 20 vying for the regional win, FRNSW Acting Deputy Commissioner of Field Operations, and championships director, Cheryl Steer said.
"These competitions allow our firefighters to remain honed and ready for the real thing," she said.
"Each crew prides itself on its professionalism, skills and readiness to protect its local community.
"The friendly rivalry between fire stations and emergency services results in shared and improved knowledge that will ultimately save lives during real emergencies."
The competition will see teams test their speed, teamwork and attention to detail through a series of challenges over the two days.
A second round of regional championships will be held at Kelso in Bathurst in August.
