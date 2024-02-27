Wagga firies pack up truck, join Victorians for fierce fight in the west

A Wagga firefighting quartet has risen to last minute, late night calls for help to assist in battling the bushfires tearing through Victoria communities in the coming days with extreme heat predicted to worsen conditions.
Fire and Rescue NSW put a call out to firefighters on Monday night asking them to join a strike team from the southern Riverina to be deployed to Victoria on Tuesday - the very next morning.
Despite the short notice, four firefighters from the Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park Fire Station rose to the occasion without hesitation.
The quartet left Wagga on Tuesday morning, joining 17 other firefighters from Albury, Corowa and Queanbeyan in Albury before heading to western Victoria.
One of those going on his first strike task is Wagga's Rhyle Davis.
Mr Davis said although he couldn't wait to go, there were also plenty of mixed feelings.
"It's awesome we get to do our part and help out where help is needed," he said.
"It's a bit of an unknown coming from down here, so we won't know the full extent of it until we're there."
The Riverina and Border contingent will join five NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) strike teams from across southern NSW and Greater Sydney, as well as hundreds of Victorian firefighters who have been working tirelessly since last Thursday.
Among the RFS strike teams are firefighters from Tumut, Yarragundry, Mullengandra, Walla Walla and Burrumbuttock who were also deployed on Tuesday morning.
Tumbarumba's Joerg Ernst said he was lucky to have the opportunity to help out.
"It's nice to be able to return the favour and get a bit of different experience while being a part of the team," he said.
"It's brilliant that the Rural Fire Service can return the favour to us."
Fire and Rescue Riverina Zone Commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the Wagga firefighters are expected to assist in Victoria over the next five days.
The assistance comes as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts extreme heat for the Victorian communities affected by the fire burning west of Ballarat on Wednesday.
"We are deploying the strike team to help our Victorian firefighters west of Ballarat," Superintendent Alexander said.
"They are expected to be there for five days.
"We have four firefighters from Turvey Park who will be travelling in one truck.
"We put the call out late last night and they were willing to go and help our Victorian firefighters and communities."
The Bayindeen fire began at Mount Cole on Thursday and had burnt through more than 16,000 hectares of land by the end of Saturday.
The fire has destroyed several Victorian homes and residents at more than 25 towns were told to evacuate on Sunday.
