Image sends a strong message

From the search for a mystery millionaire to a woman being bitten by a brown snake that her beloved cat dragged in, it's been another big week in Wagga and the Riverina.
Sometimes the news unfolds right in front of you - as DA journalist Andrew Mangelsdorf found out firsthand last Sunday when he was covering the story of Warren "Wozza" Acott's 800-kilometre ride-on lawn mower trek from northern Victoria to Canberra.
While heading to do a photo with DA photographer Les Smith, Warren - who has MND - fell out of his wheelchair and hit his head.
He was hospitalised but insisted we use photos of him being loaded onto an ambulance stretcher to illustrate what people with the degenerative illness have to deal with.
One of those images ended up on Monday's front page.
Wozza was in Wagga as part of his petition for greater awareness of MND and used his unexpected trip to Wagga Base Hospital to drive home his message.
"This is what MND is," he said.
"This is what happens to people [suffering from MND] every day.
"I'll be just going about my business and next thing I'm headbutting concrete."
Wozza arrived in Canberra on Thursday and met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said his journey had inspired so many people.
Albo was reportedly asked, on behalf of the MND community: "How would you feel if you woke up one morning and weren't able to scratch ya own nuts?"
While the PM didn't respond, it's believed he took a moment to think about it!
Thank you for sharing your story, Wozza, and for allowing us to publish such a powerful photo on our front page.
We'll be watching closely for any developments.
---
I'm off on leave for the next couple of weeks, so I'd like to take this opportunity to wish you all a safe and happy Easter.
Try not to overindulge on too much chocolate and if you're travelling on our roads please stay safe.
I'll catch you when I return to work on the week starting April 8.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
