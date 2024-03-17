The Daily Advertiser
Man mowing down MND lands in hospital after trek takes dramatic turn

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated March 17 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Warren Acott with family and friends as paramedics take him to hospital after he fell from a wheelchair in Central Wagga on Sunday morning. Picture by Les Smith
Warren Acott with family and friends as paramedics take him to hospital after he fell from a wheelchair in Central Wagga on Sunday morning. Picture by Les Smith

A man riding his mower to the nation's capital to petition for greater awareness of a degenerative illness has used an unexpected trip to Wagga Base Hospital to drive home his message.

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

