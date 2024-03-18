Wagga woman survives bite from fighting off brown snake the cat dragged in

Wendy Chook didn't hesitate in fighting off a brown snake that had attacked her precious cat, Shelby, despite only having one working arm at the time.
On Sunday, March 10, at about 11.45am Shelby came inside via the cat flap carrying with her an unwelcome surprise - a metre-long brown snake.
The brave 64-year-old , who had undergone shoulder surgery two weeks before the snake attack, did not hesitate in attempting to rescue Shelby from the intruder, but it would come at a cost.
"Shelby is my companion pet," Ms Chook said.
"I have had her for roughly two-and-half years and she means the world to me."
Ms Chook got between Shelby and the snake in an attempt to fight the snake off when she was struck by the snake.
At the time she hadn't been aware Shelby had also been bitten.
"I had someone stay at my house on Sunday night for the duration that I was in hospital," she said.
"I was extremely lucky that I had the ambulance and police attend my home immediately - which I would like to thank them for their quick response - and the staff at Wagga Base Hospital, especially the RN Chezz."
While hospitalised, Ms Chook's friend - who had been house-sitting - noticed Shelby wasn't her usual self and ended up taking her to the vet where they found out she had also been bitten by the snake.
Due to Wendy being in hospital, she was unable to sort out Shelby's vet bill and Shelby didn't end up getting the antivenom.
For three days while Wendy was in hospital her friend watched over Shelby for her.
Both Wendy and Shelby have made a full recovery and have finally been reunited.
