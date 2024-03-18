The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga woman survives bite from fighting off brown snake the cat dragged in

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 18 2024 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shelby was saved by 63-year-old owner Wendy Chook after the pair were both bitten by a brown snake. Pictures supplied
Shelby was saved by 63-year-old owner Wendy Chook after the pair were both bitten by a brown snake. Pictures supplied

Wendy Chook didn't hesitate in fighting off a brown snake that had attacked her precious cat, Shelby, despite only having one working arm at the time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.