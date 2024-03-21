Storm warning: Group Nine clubs air concerns over women's tackle split

Group Nine are still to work out how new women's tackle team Estella Storm will work into their game day schedule.
However they feel being able to find them a ground to play at outweighs them not being allowed access to Equex Centre.
Estella Storm will be linked to Kangaroos in the draw, and will play away games alongside their five grades, including leaguetag, however will use Parramore Park for their home games in the nines competition.
Group Nine president Mark Daly was just pleased to find a solution for their application to become the sixth team in the new competition.
"It was disappointing to get there in the first place but at the end of the day we've got the girls a game and they are playing somewhere," Daly said.
"That's the main reason we pushed to get them in at the end of the day.
"If they only had six or eight players you wouldn't worry about it but they have 15 or 16 players who want to play tackle and you have to get them a game somewhere.
"We're happy with where they are and hopefully it will be better next year."
However presidents from the clubs set to take on the Storm this season are not only concerned by the message it sends about women's competition but also over the potential juggling act with their teams at two venues at the same time.
At this stage time slots have not been confirmed.
Southcity president Greg Wiscombe fears the impact having to split could have.
"We're going to embrace it when they come to Harris Park, we'll have six grades and don't look at it as a chore," Wiscombe said.
"It's progression and you want the game to progress.
"It's going to be disappointing as you expect some fans will leave the venue (Equex) and go over to watch and potentially have to come back.
"Some players could have partners within the club who want to watch them play."
He feels it's not good enough for the players, supporters and club officials.
However Daly believes there won't be any overlap with the Storm's game at Parramore and any of the Kangaroos games at Equex Centre.
Instead playing before the Sullivan Cup starts or after first grade is finished are options being considered.
"We have to work out with junior rugby league to where they can fit them for a start," Daly said.
"If they are playing after the leaguetag we have to give enough time for a break."
Temora president Jack Morton believes playing after the conclusion of first grade won't be well supported.
Especially with a number of rivals, like the Dragons, Young and Albury, having to factor in travel.
"It would be very unsatisfactory for the visiting sides," Morton said.
"I don't know how you could do that."
Junee president David Holt believes the Storm's creation is a testament to the players who worked hard to get the team off the ground after not receiving the support from Kangaroos.
"Hats off to those girls for getting themselves together and creating that team," Holt said.
"The downside to that is they were forced to do it.
"It is disappointing they were put in the position where they had to form a team themselves."
He hopes to be able to work around any split.
Young counterpart Josh Powderly also can't understand why Kangaroos president Peter Hurst hasn't gotten on board.
He feels the Cherrypickers have already been strengthened by having a sixth team.
"It should be all-inclusive with everyone at the one place," Powderly said.
"Obviously Hursty has his reasons, which has nothing to do with me but it should be inclusive for the whole club.
"Whether you like it or not, the girls tackle game is here to stay and the only way you're going to get good teams is to get behind."
Young were quick to get on board with the concept this season and have welcomed plenty of new faces, both as players, supporters and volunteers, into the club.
