New senior women's rugby league team to call junior ground home

Wagga's newest fully-fledged senior side will be relegated to the junior field across the car park in their inaugural season.
Parramore Park will be the home ground of the latest team to join Group Nine's new women's competition.
Estella Storm will be linked to Kangaroos in the draw, and will play away games alongside their five grades, including leaguetag, however will not take to Equex Centre for their home games in the nines competition.
Instead they will play around 100 metres away.
It comes after Kangaroos did not want to support having a women's tackle team in 2024 due to concerns over volunteer burnout and the timing of the competition's inception.
However the team with links to the club have been given the approval to play after a meeting between them, NSW Rugby League (NSWRL), Group Nine and Kangaroos last week.
Where women's tackle will fit into Group Nine game days is yet to be determined.
It has been narrowed down to two options with Group Nine president Mark Daly waiting on feedback from the board and the relevant clubs.
One option would see leaguetag moved to the first game of the day with the women's tackle to be played as the fourth game after the Weissel Cup.
Leaguetag is currently played in that slot between the under 18s and reserve grade.
The other option being considered is keeping leageutag as the third game and having the tackle competition play between first and reserve grades.
Either option would see first grade's starting time pushed back to 3pm.
While the game day schedule is uncertain, a number of officials have assured The Daily Advertiser having the Storm play at Parramore Park is a workable scenario.
However Daly would not comment on the Storm's situation, instead he is awaiting confirmation from NSWRL.
With how the draw is structured with Kangaroos' facing Tumut, Brothers and Gundagai, who are the three clubs without a women's tackle team in the opening three rounds, Estella are set to have their first game against Albury at Greenfield Park on May 5.
Their first home game won't be until a clash with Young on June 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.