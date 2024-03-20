Fractured leg rules 'devastated' playing coach out of finals contention

The count down to grand final day had already begun for Emily Gralton when she broke her leg.
Just days before their preliminary final, the Dolphins playing coach suffered an avulsion fracture of medial malleolus to her tibia.
Still coming to terms with her injury, she's gutted to be sidelined for the biggest game of the year.
"I'm so frustrated and devastated," Gralton said.
"I broke the bottom of my leg last Tuesday, so it was perfect timing, but I'll be on the sideline coaching and supporting.
"There's so much talent in our team, especially with the young ones coming up, we have that talent there to beat them."
Though desperate to assist her side in the water, Gralton said she will make the right decision for her body and remain dry.
Logically ready to accept that she can't play, emotionally it still weighs on the former state player.
"To be honest, I haven't really come to terms with it yet," she said.
"It's going to be what is best for me, and I would love to be in the water supporting the team, but it would be the wrong decision for me."
Looking for silver linings, the new coach said directing the team from outside of the pool has been a new experience.
With a full view of what is happening in the water, she can coach in new ways, reacting better to deficiencies in the water.
"I can see so much more than when I try to coach from in the water," Gralton said.
"On Monday we had our game against Octopuses to get into the grand final and it was so much easier to coach, I could see so much more and direct them so much more than when I am in the water.
"I'm hoping with me being out that I can help them and direct where to pass and where to shoot from and when the right time to drop back is.
"That's so much easier to direct from outside of the pool than when I am in it."
Now four seasons into her time at Wagga Water Polo Gralton spent her high school years in the elite system.
Arriving in Wagga for university, geography made continuing at higher levels difficult but the local competition has been a welcomed change.
"It's a different competition to what it is in Sydney, but it's been so much fun to have it as a social outlet, and as a hobby," she said.
"It's not as high stakes, it's a nicer, more relaxed and social side.
"It's really good for the young ones to grow up in a more relaxed environment."
Dolphins will play Raiders in the A grade grand final this Saturday at Oasis.
