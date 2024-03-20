The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fractured leg rules 'devastated' playing coach out of finals contention

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
March 20 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gralton won't play in her Wagga Water Polo grand final after fracturing her foot. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Emily Gralton won't play in her Wagga Water Polo grand final after fracturing her foot. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

The count down to grand final day had already begun for Emily Gralton when she broke her leg.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.