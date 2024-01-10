The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gold for Wagga Water Polo juniors at Australian Youth Championships

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
January 10 2024 - 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Water Polo athletes Jack Piggott and Geordie Makeham won gold at the Australian Youth Championships. Picture supplied
Wagga Water Polo athletes Jack Piggott and Geordie Makeham won gold at the Australian Youth Championships. Picture supplied

Wagga Water Polo's Jack Piggott and Geordie Makeham have earned gold at the Australia Youth Championships in Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.