Gold for Wagga Water Polo juniors at Australian Youth Championships

Wagga Water Polo's Jack Piggott and Geordie Makeham have earned gold at the Australia Youth Championships in Queensland.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Playing for Ovens and Murray, the boys went through the tournament undefeated, their narrowest winning margin five goals, their largest 20.
Knowing their side was strong heading into the tournament, they had nominated for the division above where they played.
But there wasn't any extra pressure on the side, with Makeham feeling the group took the competition in their stride.
A skilful group, Piggott said defence was a key component to their winning streak.
"I think our experience together helped us, it helped that all the team knew where to go, who to pass it to, and all that," Piggott said.
"Our team did a really good job at defending the ball, having a good press, defending the players so we could steal the ball back so that we were attacking."
Defeating Triton 16-5 in the grand final, the boys both felt they had strong tournaments and were pleased with their performances.
Playing together across various representative opportunities, the duo agreed that familiarity with their teammates helped push them to greater success.
"Yeah, I had a good time," Makeham said.
"It was a bit close at first for the first bit, it was a good game."
His third time attending the Championships, Makeham was well versed in what to expect from the high level competition.
Meanwhile it was Piggott's first time attending the event, and said he needed to brush aside a few nerves early on.
In the girls under 18s competition, Wagga's Ella Creighton won bronze alongside the Balmain Tigers team in a two goal win during the third place play off.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.