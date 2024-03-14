Inaugural junior club championship success rewarded with host renewal

After a highly successful first run in 2024, Wagga has been confirmed to host the 2025 Water Polo ACT junior club championships.
Wagga aligned with Water Polo ACT during 2023 in part to provide easier access to high level opportunities for local athletes due to Canberra's proximity to the city.
The 2024 edition of the event was the first of its kind, and featured more than 100 players competing across five divisions.
Wagga Water Polo president Stephen Cook was pleased with the event, which ran last month, and was optimistic it would return in coming years.
Feedback during and immediately following the event was overwhelmingly positive from both local and travelling teams.
The 2025 junior club championships will run from Friday, March 7 to Sunday, March 9 at Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre.
Wagga Water Polo will conclude their 2023/24 local season next weekend with the grand finals to be played on March 23.
