Championships arrive as part of Wagga's new water polo relationship

The new relationship with Water Polo ACT is already having dividends for Wagga.
In their first formal season with the new association, Wagga will host the ACT water polo club championships in February.
Around 40 to 50 teams are expected to take part with interest not only from Canberra clubs but from Albury and even as far as Melbourne.
Wagga's location is just one reason Water Polo ACT chief executive Ryan McDermott selected Oasis to host the under 12s, 14s and 16s event on February 2, 3 and 4.
"It's just a great location and it's great for our clubs to get out of Canberra and utilise this fantastic facility here," McDermott said.
"It's a growing community here in Wagga as well and we want to support that and give them an opportunity to host some high-level water polo as well."
There are also plans for a couple of come and try sessions over the championships looking to attract more kids to the sport.
Wagga president Steven Cook is more than happy to host.
Not only does he feel it is a good opportunity for their current players, but to hopefully expand their numbers.
"We love hosting events here, it is a great facility and a great opportunity to welcome the Canberra clubs over," Cook said.
"They have been very welcoming for us after joining Wagga Polo ACT so it will be great to have them here."
Wagga has moved affiliations from Water Polo NSW to link with the ACT.
Cook has been pleased with how the move is working out.
"It was primarily driven around the junior development pathways as it's a lot easier for our athletes to access the ACT programs as the travel to Sydney is obviously twice as far as going to Canberra," he said.
"We've done that through an arrangement over the last 12 months and it was working so well we decided to formalise it.
"Geography just dictates and it is a lot easier for us to work with a state sporting organisation based in Canberra."
Water polo has seen a big increase in participation over the past five years, growing from 250 members in 2018 to 380 this year.
Cook hopes having a closer pathway will also help boost numbers more.
"We need to provide opportunities for our growing membership to access a higher level comp," he said.
