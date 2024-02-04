Relationship blossoms between Wagga, ACT Water Polo after Club Championships

The ACT Club Championships have wrapped at Oasis after two days of tight water polo competition.
Wagga Water Polo hosted the event for the first time following their admission to Water Polo ACT, and welcomed more than 100 players from the association to the pool.
Association president Seven Cook said the event went off without a hitch, with a silver medal for the local under 14 Bidgeegators a welcomed cherry on the cake.
Exhausted after a massive two days of organising and umpiring, Cook congratulated players for their efforts in and out of the pool.
"I couldn't be happier, it's gone absolutely to plan and I think it's been a great success.
"We've had nothing but positive feedback from everyone involved so I think it's gone really well.
"I think these events are important to integrate into the ACT family and I'm sure this event will continue into the future and give us lots more opportunities to do more stuff with ACT."
Representative teams were invited to join the older age groups, but local clubs were nominated for the under 12 competition.
Raiders Green just missed a place in their grand final, but showed what is to come for the local game.
Cook would like to see the sport reach numbers where each local club can participate in every age group, but acknowledged it is a dream that will take time.
"Under 12s has actually grown so fast, it's our youngest age group and each of our clubs played in that age group," he said.
"One of the Raiders teams finished third out of 11 teams, so we're really happy with how our clubs performed, they were really competitive, they all finished mid table or higher and that's really encouraging for us going forward with that goal of entering clubs all the way through.
"We often talk about these events, some of the most important stuff is just the relationships the kids form with each other, and it's important they enjoy it."
There were plenty of winners over the weekend, but perhaps none were as excited as the Northside Stingrays, who took out gold in the boy's under 16 division.
Welcoming in players from the Albury Tigers, the Stingrays did not lose a game all weekend after a two year dry spell.
Co-coach Bronwyn Wood said the medal was a long time coming.
A full-circle moment when her son was invited to play with her first junior club for the weekend, Wood was ecstatic at the win.
"These Northwisde Stingrays boys have apparently not won a game of water polo in two years and they did not lose this weekend," Wood said.
"They're just so excited and they progressed so beautifully over the weekend.
"It's been so nice to see them progress and listen and adapt their play to each team they played, each ref they had, just watch them come together, it's been so great."
