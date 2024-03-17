'Pretty rare' debut for teenager in Wanderers' Australia Cup round game

Wagga City Wanderers have progressed to the next round of the Australia Cup with a 2-1 win over Brindabella.
Debutant Kade Lyons couldn't have asked for a better introduction to first grade play.
The teenager was pulled into the top side after impressing senior coach Andy Heller during trials this year.
Coming into the 2024 season after winning the Capital Premier League under 18s Golden Boot as a 16-year-old, Lyon has earned his first grade run-on.
"It's a very great experience and opportunity," Lyons said.
"I was obviously pretty stoked and very grateful to Andy for giving me the opportunity to actually get that experience because it's pretty rare that a 16 year old plays first grade.
"I had a pretty solid game I guess, most of the boys got around me at half time and said 'mate, you're doing really well' and then that just pushed me to keep playing well.
"I think I finished the game pretty well, solid effort, I played all 90-minutes which was good."
Wanderers scored a goal in each half of the game, with some individual brilliance from Jacob Ochieng getting himself on the board, while solid structure helped Morris Kadzola get his.
Lyons felt the side held their shape well across the pitch and had open, effective communication.
Max Prest was given the captains armband for the game and led well on-field.
"I was pretty confident that we would get a result against them, because we played West Griffith and Hanwood in the past couple of weeks and we were looking really strong there," Lyons said.
"I think everyone's clicking well, Max is a great leader from the midfield, across the centre of the field, he just really controls the game and Jacob Ochieng up top, he's so quick, he's rapid, I love having him on the team.
"I've just really enjoyed playing with the boys, getting to know them better, and getting better chemistry on the field."
Having progressed to the next round of games, focus now shifts to the forthcoming round four game.
While the time and date is still to be finalised, the side will play Griffith's Yoogali SC in around four Riverina Derby.
Hoping to re-earn his spot in the top side, Lyons is optimistic about the season ahead and is hopeful to be back in the first grade side over the coming months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.