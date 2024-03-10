Oh, what a day! All the photos from Wagga Mardi Gras 2024

Not even a soaring temperature and beating sun could outshine the love, cheer and celebrations in Wagga on Saturday.
Thousands of people packed into every speck of shade Baylis Street had to offer as they cheered dozens of decked out floats along in the 2024 Wagga Mardi Gras parade.
Hundreds of marchers in fierce and fabulous outfits snaked, sashayed and danced their way north to the Victory Memorial Gardens late in the afternoon before partying into the night in a celebration of pride and equality.
At the gardens, several people were recognised for their contribution the LGBTQIA+ community, or their support in injecting pizzazz to Wagga as part of the mardi gras festival.
Once the formalities were over, a bevy of performers kept the crowd entertained in family-friendly fashion until 10pm and the after-parties really kicked into gear at the city's nightspots.
