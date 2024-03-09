'Shocked': Tiny trendsetter dazzles crowd with creative outfit

For the first time ever awards were handed out to the individuals and business who brought the most pizzazz to the 2024 Wagga Mardi Gras.
Wagga Mardi Gras founder Holly Conroy said the awards aimed to celebrate community members making a positive impact on the local LGBTQIA+ community.
"Our Rainbow Trailblazer Award is to show our appreciation for people who are working every day to pave the way for acceptance, equality, and inclusivity in the Riverina," Ms Conroy said.
78er and activist Ray Goodlass was the recipient of the Rainbow Trailblazer Award, which was sponsored by The Daily Advertiser.
Baylis Street mainstay Bargain Buys was recognised for its decorative efforts to take out the Dazzling Display Award.
The Baylis Street mainstay, known for its array of party wear and magnificent displays, is a haven for costuming and decorating efforts.
The Rainbow Runway Award, sponsored by IVY The Space was for the best dressed and went to Aaliyah Button who was wearing rainbows from head to toe.
The Tiny Trendsetter title was collected by 12-year-old Wagga girl Kylie Warnes.
"I was shocked, I did not think I would get it after seeing all of the other people," she said.
Kylie had been scouring the whole town for items to form her final colourful look.
"I bought items from Bargain Buys, Big W, Spot Light and Kmart for my outfit," she said.
The Sashay All The Way Award was given to Wellways for being the best parade group out of a whopping 60 entrants.
