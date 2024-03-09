Love and light shown at 2024 Wagga Mardi Gras

Love and rainbows filled the streets on Saturday for the 2024 Wagga Mardi Gras with sixty entrants taking to Baylis Street for the parade.
Thousands of starstruck onlookers watched on from the sidelines, clapping, waving and all with smiles on their faces.
Since 2019, the Wagga Mardi Gras has become a significant event on the local calendar.
In 2023, 55 floats entered into the parade, making this year the biggest to date.
Following the parade residents gathered at the Victory Memorial Gardens for celebrations.
With tears in her eyes, Wagga Mardi Gras president Holly Conroy paid homage to the late and loved Alan Briggs.
"Towards the end of last year our community lost someone really important to us," Holly said.
"Alan was an integral part of this community, he volunteered at Wagga Mardi Gras from the very start.
"Alan was born and raised in Wagga and he could tell you firsthand how tough it used to be in this town and exactly how far we have come since, particularly, 2019.
"Allan took everyone under his wing, there was no one he wouldn't help and nothing he wouldn't volunteer for, he's been a massive help to this event in particular."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.