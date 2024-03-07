Wagga Mardi Gras 2024 road closures, where to party, how to recover

One of the biggest and brightest weekends of Wagga's year has arrived, with thousands descending on the city for Mardi Gras.
Organisers of the city's festival of pride are expecting a huge turnout over the four days of festivities.
Dozens of floats have registered for the parade on Saturday, with hundreds making their way along Baylis Street surrounded by around 5000 people cheering them the whole way.
Here's what you need to know to get a great Wagga Mardi Gras weekend planned.
There is plenty happening around town as visitors arrive and they and locals alike get ready for a huge weekend.
Don't pass up getting to Miss Lady St Diva's drag bingo at Tilly's on Thursday night - it starts at 7pm - or book a spot at the drag show on Friday night. Both are ticketed events and spots can be booked on the Wagga Mardi Gras website.
There is also a rainbow roller disco hosted by Twin City Skate on Friday night. Head to Bolton Park Stadium from 6pm.
A fair chunk of the CBD south of Wollundry Lagoon will be off-limits to vehicles from 11am on Saturday, and more will close by mid-afternoon.
Several sections of Baylis Street are closed at different periods during the day. These include:
Morrow Street is closed between O'Reilly and Peter streets from 11am to midnight.
Morgan Street is also shut to traffic between Berry and Peter streets before on 4pm and 6pm.
The latest traffic updates can be found on Live Traffic NSW's website.
Get in early for a spot on Baylis Street for the parade, which begins at Morgan Street at 5pm. The First Nations float will lead the march north along the main street, headed for Victory Memorial Gardens for an electric night of awards and festivities.
Sydney-based SaxBeatz will keep the crowd pumping at the official after-party, which begins at 6pm, and the main stage will also feature two drag show performances and the Riverina Concert Band.
The announcement of 2024 award winners for shop displays, outfits and best parade group is scheduled to take place at 6.20pm.
The free celebrations in the gardens is a licensed event, so no BYO, and please also leave the pets at home.
For those looking to head out, Tilly's is the venue for the official after-party with Tay-G from 9.30pm.
Tilly's also has an urban night with Centennial in the parlour room from 10pm.
Envy nightclub reopens at the Victoria Hotel at 10pm, running through to 1am.
Just looking for a band and a good time? Liam Dalby's crooning at the RSL and Deja Groove is at The Union.
Head out to Wagga Showground for the Rainbow Recovery Market, a special Wagga Mardi Gras edition of River and Wren Markets. It runs from 10am to 3pm.
