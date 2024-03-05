Mardi Gras plans ramp up as organisers prepare for biggest year yet

Thousands are set to descend on the Wagga CBD this weekend as the city prepares to host its biggest Mardi Gras yet.
The Wagga Mardi Gras committee is expecting about 5000 people to turn out for the annual event on Baylis Street and secretary Alex Osgood is looking forward to it.
Ms Osgood said the committee is "really excited" to welcome people into the city and kick off a record parade.
"We'll have over 52 floats and marching groups," she said.
"The main stage and community stage for our flagship festival in the Victory Memorial Gardens is shaping up to be a big one this year which we're also really excited about."
Ms Osgood said the parade, set to kick off at 5pm, will begin with the First Nations float and marching group led by RivMed this year.
"The parade will feature many groups with lovely rainbow sequin-covered floats.
"There will be a few choreographer dancers coming down [and] a few roller blades."
Meanwhile, the headline act for the festival's main stage this year will be SaxBeatz, known for their unique fusion of electronic dance music and live saxophone.
Aside from the popular Sydney-based DJ and sax combo, the main stage will also feature two drag show performances and the Riverina Concert Band.
Charles Sturt University has been a major sponsor of the Wagga Mardi Gras for several years and lecturer Emma Rush said the festival is an important way of showing support for the queer community.
"It's historically important. This is change," Ms Rush said.
"This didn't happen 20 or 50 years ago. Although the community existed back then, it wasn't accepted, loved, appreciated or celebrated.
"We are [now] changing that, which is really important."
Ms Rush said supporting the community means a lot to her personally as she reflected on her high school years in Melbourne.
"Personally it's really important, because when I was [in Year 8], there were three boys in my year... who committed suicide," she said.
"That is not okay. I don't know why [they did that], but you can't say some of the reasons weren't about sexuality."
Wagga Mardi Gras founder and Mardi Gras committee president Holly Conroy thanked the university for its continued support of the event.
"The Wagga Mardi Gras Festival provides many people with hope and inspiration," Holly said.
"We couldn't do it without the support of CSU.
"The university has been with the Mardi Gras since its inception and it's the message we want to give out, that we are creating an inclusive community for people to live, work and study."
To view the full Wagga Mardi Gras program or for more details on the event, go to the Wagga Mardi Gras website.
