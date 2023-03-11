The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Wagga Mardi Gras 2023 in photos

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:22am, first published March 11 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The rainbow flag flew high over over Wagga, beckoning the floats for the city's third mardi gras parade down Baylis Street on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.