Coolamon crash onto representative scene with undefeated run in Queanbeyan

Coolamon's inaugural representative netball sides have shown they're not to be underestimated in their first carnival.
The under 17 and under 14 sides travelled to Canberra for the Queanbeyan Representative Carnival, where the under 17s finished the day undefeated.
Program founder Maree Kelly was blown away by the team's success.
"The girls performed really well, the conditions were fairly warm and that combined with travelling, they did perform very well," Kelly said.
"This is our first real hit out with the girls and they gelled beautifully on the court.
"Most of our players play two or three positions, which means there was a lot of moving around the court positions wise and it paid off.
"The girls just relaxed on court, had fun, they knew what their role was and they came away with the win."
Meanwhile in the younger age side, players were working hard to develop relationships down the court.
Playing in the A pool competition, which included two South Coast sides, they secured a tight one-goal win over South Canberra before being pipped at the post by Sapphire Coast.
"The 14s played in the top pool, they didn't have the overall win, but they got very close, their focus was on trialling different combinations, not getting the win," she said.
"All this is preparation for state titles in July."
Kelly said the players are proud to represent Coolamon and were collectively stoked with their first carnival together.
The under 12s side will play their first carnival in a fortnight, with Kelly saying there was a clear need to support the lowest age group side.
"We were going to pull up at the 14s, but we saw the need for the under 12s and we kept going and now we have the under 12s," she said.
"The 12s will have their first real hit out at the Junee Gala Day."
Coolamon join Wagga, Leeton, Barellan, and Tumut as local associations vying to win a Junior State Title.
